TouchCon Market Capitalization Reaches $378,013.25 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $378,013.25 and approximately $24,567.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

