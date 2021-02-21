TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.45% of TransAlta worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 100.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

