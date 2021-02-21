Travala.com Price Hits $2.73 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $126.70 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00004735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,460,730 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.