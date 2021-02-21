TravelNote (TVNT) Achieves Market Cap of $18,291.01

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 117.8% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $18,291.01 and approximately $34.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00501398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00417403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028304 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.