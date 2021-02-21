Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 206,379 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 206,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 8,502,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,452,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.