Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tri-Continental worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

