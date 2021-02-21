Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

