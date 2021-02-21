Trias Achieves Market Cap of $624,051.71 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $624,051.71 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00758849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.04548057 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.