TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,684 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of TripAdvisor worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

