TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,617 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.