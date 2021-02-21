Tripio Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Tripio has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $652,431.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00751974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.60 or 0.04530218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

