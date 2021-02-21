TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $742.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

