TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $142,372.46 and $8,524.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

TrueDeck

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

