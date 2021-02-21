TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Hits $58.50 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $58.50 million and $8.91 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00500982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00380953 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

