TrueFlip Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,986.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.98 or 0.00765930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.83 or 0.04488403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038823 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

