Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,802 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $39,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

TFC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

