Truist Financial Corp Has $2.04 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.84% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,035,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

