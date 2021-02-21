Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.32 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $185.23 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00492418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00378471 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

