Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.