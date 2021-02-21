TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $590,808.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 224.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,946,027,832 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

