Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 129,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

