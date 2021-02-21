TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.