Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,623,051 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $473.88 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.