Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0005

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Typerium token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $859,073.46 and approximately $175.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

