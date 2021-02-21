Ubiq Market Capitalization Tops $22.22 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and approximately $34,452.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,806.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.55 or 0.03343130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00392002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $705.48 or 0.01220404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00418095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00428857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00279502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

