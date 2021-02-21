UChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,984.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. UChain has a total market capitalization of $33,420.34 and approximately $4,984.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UChain Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

