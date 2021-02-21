Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and $163,508.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

