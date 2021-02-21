UMA Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. UMA has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $55.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $25.93 or 0.00046087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,536,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,960,591 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.