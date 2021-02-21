UniLayer Market Cap Tops $20.69 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

