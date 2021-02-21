Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.88 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and $2.75 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $29.44 or 0.00051170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,515,109 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

