United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 68.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,007,000 after buying an additional 373,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $81.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.