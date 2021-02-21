United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

UPS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.