UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 549.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $324.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

