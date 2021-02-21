UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $4.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.00394373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

