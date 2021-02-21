Upfiring (UFR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,807.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $11,807.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072898 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002667 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

