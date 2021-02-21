Uptrennd Hits 1-Day Volume of $39,423.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $39,423.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00084840 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00232094 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015096 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

