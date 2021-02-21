Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,349 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 478,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,344,000 after buying an additional 353,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

