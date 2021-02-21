US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.79 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

