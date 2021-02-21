US Bancorp DE Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $255,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,634.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,307. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

POWI stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.