US Bancorp DE Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 517.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.33, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

In other news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,569,702. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

