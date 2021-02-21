US Bancorp DE Purchases 12,906 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 473.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

