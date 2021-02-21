US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

