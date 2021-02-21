USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $7.73 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.10 or 0.03337715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 7,829,965,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,731,777,639 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

