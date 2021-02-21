USDJ Market Cap Achieves $16.03 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 5% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00503132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00067774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00091611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00383018 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

