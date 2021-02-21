USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $648,980.83 and approximately $1,228.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $709.61 or 0.01232197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00420966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004078 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009360 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

