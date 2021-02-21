Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $189.28 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $189.28 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.