V-ID (VIDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00766255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00058695 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.24 or 0.04615089 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

