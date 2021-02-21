v.systems Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. v.systems has a market capitalization of $55.47 million and $2.95 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,136,025,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,212,417,465 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

