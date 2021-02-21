Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $14.87 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $240.04 million and $14.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00493255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00090568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00061533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00449337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 240,108,806 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

