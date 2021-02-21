Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 20,080 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $106,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

